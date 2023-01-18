Trump preparing return to Twitter and Facebook, report says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is preparing to return to Twitter and Facebook, a report states.

As the 2024 race for the White House nears, the former president is set to once again use some of the largest and most influential social media platforms after he was booted from them following the January 6 insurrection, according to NBC News.

After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, Mr Trump now has control of his account of the platform again. His 2024 campaign is formally petitioning the parent company of Facebook – Meta – to open Mr Trump’s account on the platform back up.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” the campaign said in a letter to Meta seen by NBC.

While some people close to the former president thought he would threaten to sue, the campaign didn’t do so.

The campaign instead focused on the value of free speech and requested a “meeting to discuss President Trump’s prompt reinstatement to the platform”.

A spokesperson for Meta told NBC that they “will announce a decision in the coming weeks in line with the process we laid out”.

Both Twitter and Facebook banned Mr Trump from their platforms on 7 January 2021, the day after the Capitol riot when a mob of Trump supporters violently attempted to stop President Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 election, which the mob falsely believed had been rigged against Mr Trump, who had been lying about the outcome for months.

Facebook chose to put in place a temporary ban, to be reviewed after two years, on 7 January 2023.

Twitter’s ban was permanent, but Elon Musk reinstated Mr Trump’s account on 19 November after buying the platform. But Mr Trump hasn’t tweeted yet.

An anonymous Republican told NBC that “Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when”.

“He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when,” the individual added.

Another anonymous Trump ally told the outlet that the former president has been asking people for weeks for their thoughts on him returning to the social media platforms. His campaign has also been working on what his first tweet back should be.

An anonymous Trump advisor told NBC that the newly Republican House of Representatives might exert pressure on Meta to honour the two-year ban.

“If Facebook wants to have this fight, fine, but the House is leverage, and keeping Trump off Facebook just looks political,” the advisor told the outlet.

California House Democrat Adam Schiff told Meta in a letter signed by three other Democrats that “Trump has continued to post harmful election content on Truth Social that would likely violate Facebook’s policies, and we have every reason to believe he would bring similar conspiratorial rhetoric back to Facebook, if given the chance”.

Returning to Twitter and Facebook would significantly expand Mr Trump’s reach – he has 4.8 million followers on Truth Social, but 88 million on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook.

Twitter was seen as being part of Mr Trump’s political ascendance, but his use of the platform even prompted some Republicans to argue against it.

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 states in its report that Mr Trump’s call to action – “Be there, will be wild!” – drew his supporters to Washington, DC. The panel also notes that he initially refused to use his Twitter account to call on his supporters to step down, instead egging on the mob by blasting then-Vice President Mike Pence for not helping Mr Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Twitter and Facebook banned Mr Trump the following day.

More follows...