The Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday, for the first time since Barack Obama was president.

Despite winning two NBA championship titles during Donald Trump’s presidency, the team returned to Washington this week for the first time since 2015.

They were greeted by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, with the president saying “the Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House”.

His comment poked fun at Mr Trump’s notorious decision to rescind his invitation to the team in 2017.

