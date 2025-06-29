Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump leaves Maria Bartiromo speechless after suggesting US is hacking China: ‘You don’t think we do that?’

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Sunday 29 June 2025 16:09 BST
President Donald Trump left Maria Bartiromo speechless during an interview when he suggested that the U.S. is hacking China.

Bartiromo told Trump that China “hacked into our telecom system, they've been stealing intellectual property, fentanyl, COVID, all of this stuff.”

“How do you negotiate with obviously a bad actor and trust them on economics?” she asked.

“You don't think we do that to them? We do. We do a lot of things,” Trump said to a silent Bartiromo.

“That's the way the world works?” Bartiromo questioned.

Donald Trump spoke to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News in an interview recorded on Friday
Donald Trump spoke to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News in an interview recorded on Friday (Fox News)
“That's the way the world works. It's a nasty world,” said Trump.

The president emphasized the “big trade deficit with China” and said that the country would be “paying a lot of tariffs.” However, he said he has a “great relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He went on to claim that former President Joe Biden allowed the trade deficit to “get up to a trillion dollars.”

“We had a deal with China where it was 145 percent tariffs,” he added. “And I will tell you, everything stopped in China. I saw that everything stopped, and we did China a favor, but we're getting along well with China.”

“I think getting along well with China is a very good thing, but they are paying substantial tariffs,” said Trump.

More follows...

