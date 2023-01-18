Awkward video shows Trump ducking a high five from admirer

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has been captured on video awkwardly avoiding a high five after taking a photo with a group of supporters during what appears to be a round of golf at his private Florida club.

Lawyer Ron Filipkowski shared the footage on Twitter, in which the former president smiles for the camera and gives a thumbs up before climbing back into his golf cart, without high-fiving the supporter next to him, whose arm is grabbed by a man, preventing him from touching Mr Trump.

“No touching!” Mr Filipkowski tweeted.

“Vote for me just don’t touch me!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“If there were ever a video of me with Trump, I’m afraid it would be used in a trial,” Kelly Scaletta wrote.

“A thumbs up is ok, but a high five is not?” one account holder asked.

“Oh wow. The will to make yourself feel important in the face of defeat must feel heavy. Maybe not so much with the delusional and brain-dead,” Twitter user Daniel West said.

“No touch no touch no touch. Mr Germaphobe has returned,” another account holder said.

In a 1993 interview shown on E! with radio broadcaster Howard Stern, the host apologised for “spitting all over you” while speaking.

“I shouldn’t spit all over you because you have germ phobia, true?” Mr Stern asked.

“I do have germ phobia,” Mr Trump said at the time.

“You wash your hands how many times a day?” Mr Stern said.

“As many times as possible,” Mr Trump responded, to which the radioman asked, “but you realise that’s a psychological problem?”

“It could be a psychological problem,” the future president acknowledged.

“But there’s no way for you to get, you cannot overpower this problem?” Mr Stern asked.

“So far I haven’t left to wash my hands,” Mr Trump quipped.

“Theoretically you know, ‘cause that’s obsessive-compulsive, right?” Mr Stern asked. “Have you ever gone to a psychiatrist to eliminate that problem?”

“No. I like it. I like cleanliness. Cleanliness is a nice thing. Not only hands, body, everything,” Mr Trump said.