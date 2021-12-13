Fox News’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy got into it once again with Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden’s press secretary, as he questioned whether the president supported the crimefighting tactics of New York City leaders.

The Fox correspondent ended his questioning of Ms Psaki on Monday with a reference to the burning of the Fox News Christmas tree outside of the network’s NYC headquarters, and asked whether Ms Psaki believed it was “good governance” for the suspect and others to be released ahead of their trials.

“Just in the last week we saw a New York Post item about a pickpocket with more than 30 arrests, back out on the street. We’ve seen an arsonist burn down a half-a-million-dollar Christmas tree in New York City back on the streets. Does the president think that’s good governing?” he asked.

Doocy: We’ve seen an arsonist burn down a half a million dollar Christmas tree in New York City back on the streets. Does the President think that’s good governing? pic.twitter.com/6vWcZoFNdI — Acyn (@Acyn) December 13, 2021

The White House has no authority over state-level law enforcement, and it wasn’t clear why Mr Doocy was questioning Mr Biden on the issue for any reason other than being in the same political party as the city’s leaders.

Ms Psaki reiterated that federal agencies were working with local law enforcement organisations to fight instances of large-scale retail theft, an issue that has captured headlines in recent weeks, while directing Mr Doocy’s other inquries to local police departments or the Department of Justice.

The Fox Christmas tree was set ablaze last week in an incident that did not result in any injuries; police later arrested a 49-year-old man with a history of drug use arrests who they said may be experiencing homelessness as well. Drugs and mental illness are being investigated as possible contributing factors, according to The New York Times.

Still, the company’s CEO Suzanne Scott referred to the burning as an act of “cowardice” in an email to staff announcing that the tree would be replaced.

“We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us,” Ms Scott said, according to the Times. “We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this.”

The suspect, identified by police as Craig Tamanaha, was charged with seven criminal counts including arson.

Fox representatives added in a statement that the network would also donate $100,000 to a charity for the families of New York firefighters and police killed in action as thanks for their response to the incident.