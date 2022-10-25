Dr Oz reportedly removed ‘conversion therapy’ episode from his show’s website

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz has apparently removed an episode of his daytime television show from his website in which he discusses LGBT+ "conversion therapy."

The episode, which aired in 2012, is no longer available via Dr Oz’s website.

LGBTQ Nation reports that the page for the episode is still up, and provides a description for its contents.

“Dr Oz hosts a discussion about reparative therapy. Find out what it is and what the experts have to say. Then, Dr Oz investigates what happens during reparative therapy. Watch and see what goes in a reparative therapy retreat,” the description says.

When clicking on the link to the episode, the website displays a message saying the "video is currently unavailable."

Patriot Takes, a Twitter account that follows right-wing politics and extremist movements, noted that responses from LGBT+ organisations GLAAD and GLSEN were also removed from the site, as was a blog post Dr Oz wrote arguing that the "debate continues" over a proposed ban on conversion therapy in California.

GLAAD describes conversion therapy as “any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

“Proponents of conversion therapy often intentionally conflate the attempted altering of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression with the treatment of an actual condition such as sexual addiction,” GLAAD writes. “Some claim they are helping clients explore their ‘sexual fluidity,’ or they emphasize that their clients struggle with ‘unwanted same-sex attractions’ or ‘gender confusion.’”

After the episode aired, GLAAD, GLSEN, and PFLAG – all LGBT+ organisations – denounced the show and called for Dr Oz to align himself with other medical professionals who opposed conversion therapy. They also asked him to denounce the idea that LGBTQ people must be "repaired" in an on-air discussion.

LGBTQ Nation reported on the episode after it aired in 2012, and noted then that Dr Oz did not push back on the "ex-gay" activists promoting conversion therapy, and said the activists were allowed to stay on and debate detractors.

One of his guests, Julie Hamilton, was then a representative for the National Association for Research & Therapy of Homosexuality, which has since been shuttered. The organisation was outlawed in several states for its support of conversion therapy, according to the outlet.

In the now-deleted blog post, Dr Oz said he stood "with the established medical consensus," which rejects the efficacy of conversion therapy.

The Independent has reached out to Dr Oz’s campaign for comment.

Dr Oz’s campaign told The Philadelphia Inquirer in July that he "believes that same-sex couples should have the same freedom to get married as straight couples."

However, he has also made comments during his campaign that suggest a more conservative-aligned view on gender and sexuality issues. In a campaign ad, Dr Oz said that he would work to "get men out of women’s sports," a reference to conservative opposition to transgender athletes competing in leagues that match their presented gender.