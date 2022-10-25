Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Pennsylvania Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will take place at 8pm ET on Tuesday night.

The debate will be the first time that Mr Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor, will be speaking for a longer period of time to large segments of the public since his stroke in May of this year.

Where is the debate taking place?

The debate will take place in the state capital of Harrisburg in the studios of ABC27.

Who are the moderators?

Anchor Dennis Owens of ABC27 and Lisa Sylvester of Pittsburgh’s WPXI will moderate.

How long will it last?

The candidates will face off for one hour, and for most of their prospective voters, it will be the only time that they can watch them live.

How to watch

The clash will be broadcast live in Philadelphia on PHL17. Nexstar, the owner of ABC27, said in a statement that the debate will be telecast in 62 of the 67 counties in the state, and in parts of Ohio, New York and Washington DC.

Nexstar’s cable news network NewsNation will broadcast the debate across the state.

The event will also be livestreamed online, such on PHL17’s website, and on WETM-TV, WPIX-TV, and WIBV-TV in New York and on WDVM-TV in Washinton DC.

According to Nexstar, the stations in Pennsylvania broadcasting the debate will also livestream it on their sites.

Fetterman ahead in close race

While Mr Fetterman is ahead in most polls, the race to replace outgoing GOP Senator Pat Toomey is still close.

Mr Fetterman still has problems processing speech after his stroke and will use closed captions at the debate to ensure he understands the questions he’s asked, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Democrat’s physician said in a medical report earlier this month that Mr Fetterman “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office”.

But Dr Oz has questioned the health of his opponent during the campaign, releasing his own records stating that he’s in “excellent health”.

Nexstar said they expected as many as nine million people to tune in.

It will be the only debate in a statewide Pennsylvania race this year after gubernatorial combatants Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano failed to agree on terms for a clash.