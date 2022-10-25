Midterm polls - live: Republicans improve in polls as Biden pleads with voters
Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms
‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’
The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.
The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.
As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points.
Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on Monday night where he repeatedly refused to confirm if he will see out a new term as governor or if he will leave the job for a 2024 presidential run.
“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” said Mr DeSantis in a seemingly rehearsed line at Monday night’s Florida debate.
“We know you like to bully people, I can take it,” said Mr Crist as a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden sought to mobilize his left-leaning base as he vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
Trump is already ‘preparing to challenge’ 2022 midterm election results
Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president has reportedly convened a series of in-person meetings and conference calls with allies and officials in battleground states to prepare for legal challenges to upcoming elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Pro-Trump factions, right-wing legal groups and GOP activists have attended meetings coordinated by the former president to discuss “scorched-earth legal tactics” that could throw elections into chaos, according to Rolling Stone, citing four people familiar with the meeting.
Trump is already preparing to challenge midterm election results: report
Ex-president and GOP allies have reportedly held meetings to discuss scorched-earth tactics to do what they failed to do in 2020
Polls are improving for Republicans, report
Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links
Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.
Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.
Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.
Now it has emerged that Mr Monzon, a former city council candidate in Hialeah, was named in 2017 by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as having ties with the Florida League of the South, a white supremacist organisation.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the full report here.
Rubio under fire for not revealing 'attacked' canvasser's 'Charlottesville links'
Christopher Monzon identified as victim of attack in South Florida's Hialeah city
Democratic House campaign chair in trouble...
Bad news for House Democrats: the Cook Political Report, widely looked to as the gold standard in campaign prognostication, has moved Sean Patrick Maloney’s New York congressional seat from “lean Democrat” to “toss up”.
Mr Maloney is head of the party’s House campaign organisation, the DCCC, and won the primary in his redistricted seat after deep acrimony among his city’s Democrats this year. Were he to lose it, the humiliation would be intense.
Conservatives defend DeSantis after mortifying dating story
A Twitter debate between a journalist and supporters of Ron DeSantis is airing the Florida governor’s dirty laundry -- specifically, the way he allegedly used to conduct himself on first dates while in college.
In a tweet shared by ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis, he highlights a sentence from a Financial Times profile on the Republican lawmaker where he quotes college friends and acquaintances who knew him from his years at Yale University and after.
One detail comes from the pandemic memoir of Charles Finch, who attended Yale at the same time as Gov DeSantis – then, referred to as only “D” – and was a classmate of his.
“According to a friend, [DeSantis] would tell dates he liked Thai food, but pronounced it ‘thigh’,” the article writes, citing Mr Finch’s book. “If they corrected him, Finch wrote, he would find an excuse to leave.”
Johanna Chisholm writes:
Conservatives defend DeSantis after story claims he said Thai like 'thigh'
The Financial Times profile quotes a story relayed by a Yale classmate of the Florida governor's
Polls show election denier Kari Lake in tight race for Arizona governor
Republican nominee for governor in Arizona Kari Lake is in a tight race just two weeks out from Election Day.
Ms Lake is running against Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State, but Ms Hobbs refused to debate the former news anchor.
Notably, Ms Lake is one of the chief promoters of former president Donald Trump’s big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Recently, in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, she did not commit to accepting Arizona’s election results if she lost.
An InsiderAdvantage/Fox10 poll earlier this month showed Ms Lake beating Ms Hobbs by three points. Conversely, a HighGround and AZ Family poll last week showed that Ms Hobbs leads Ms Lake by only one point.
Read more:
Polls show election denier Kari Lake in tight race for Arizona governor
Arizona is one of the most consequential governor's races in the country.
Feature: The extreme Trumpist and his dodgy PhD
Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano is one of the most extreme candidates on the ballot anywhere in the US this election cycle, what with his open embrace of theocracy, his attendance at the January 6 rally and his repeated invokation of debunked election conspiracy theories. His views and behaviour have made him nationally notorious and made it much harder for the GOP to reach the governor’s mansion – but his odd problems go deeper.
Mr Mastriano previously pursued and obtained a PhD in history, but his since-published work has been torn apart for getting basic facts wrong.
Here’s a deep dive from Johanna Chisholm.
How did Doug Mastriano publish a thesis that critics claim is problematic?
Critics argue Doug Mastriano received a PhD from the University of New Brunswick under questionable circumstances. The school recently opened an independent review, years after academics began flagging his doctorate-earning thesis, Johanna Chisholm investigates
John Fetterman needles Dr Oz for once being a Yankees fan after Philadelphia team advances to World Series
John Fetterman is questioning the bonafides of his opponent’s Phillies fandom as the team celebrates its clinching of the National League pennant and prepares for the World Series.
The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has relentlessly chipped away at Dr Mehmet Oz’s credibility as a Pennsylvanian throughout their tightening Senate race, which now appears to be neck-and-neck amid a wave of GOP reinforcements in the form of ad spending and coverage of the race from conservative media.
On Sunday he dredged up Dr Oz’s past attendance at a New York Yankees game, and asked his opponent: “My dude, isn’t your team still playing?” after Dr Oz posted a tweet in celebration of the Phillies’ come-from-behind victory over the San Diego Padres.
Read more:
Fetterman needles Dr Oz for once being a Yankees fan as Phillies head to World Series
Oz's New Jersey residence has been top target of Fetterman's throughout the PA Senate race
To many in football-mad rural Georgia Herschel Walker is a hero – to others he’s a hypocrite
Herschel Walker is certainly revered in parts of conservative, football-mad Georgia, for his sporting achievements and for a putting part of the state on the sporting map.
But not all of those admirers think Walker is cut out for political office. When he entered the race last year, there were plenty of voices who questioned his suitability for the job.
Read more from our report in Wrightsville, Georgia.
Hero or hypocrite? Herschel Walker juggling fame and controversy in Senate race
The Republican is certainly a celebrity but it's not clear that will be enough to secure victory, writes Andrew Buncombe in the former football star's hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia
Florida Hispanic voters back DeSantis on migrant flight stunt
Ahead of tonight’s debate between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, a new poll finds that Hispanic voters in Florida support the governor’s move to send migrants to Democratically controlled areas like Martha’s Vineyard.
A poll from Telemundo/LX News found that 50 per cent approved of the migrant flights while 43 per cent opposed.
