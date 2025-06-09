Dr Phil was embedded with ICE agents during LA raids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dr. Phil was embedded with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as they conducted a string of immigration raids in Los Angeles.

The conservative TV personality, whose real name is Phil McGraw, was filmed alongside immigration officials Friday “to get a first-hand look at the targeted operations” before protests erupted across the city over the weekend, according to CNN.

A spokesperson told the outlet that the footage is due to be shown on Dr. Phil Primetime on McGraw’s television channel, Merit TV.

McGraw, 74, who was tapped last month to serve on Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, also taped an interview with the president’s border czar and Acting ICE Director Tom Homan.

open image in gallery Dr Phil and a television crew were embedded with ICE agents when raids took place on Friday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In a segment of the sit-down that aired on Monday morning, McGraw pressed Homan about what might happen if a demonstrator impedes an ICE agent.

“You can protest and you can hate – shame on you – you can hate what ICE does and who ICE is. You can protest and throw out all the nasty words you want, but you can’t cross that line,” Homan said in the clip, which was posted to X and quickly removed.

“It’s getting out of control. It’s getting to be a significant threat to our officers... We are going to a zero tolerance position.”

The TV shrink previously joined ICE agents and Homan on raids across Chicago in January, where agents attempted to pick 270 “high-value targets” in a seemingly targeted operation.

It comes as Trump officials have repeatedly turned to television to boost attention surrounding immigration enforcement activities this year.

open image in gallery Protesters clash with law enforcement in the streets on Sunday surrounding the federal building during a protest following ICE operations in Los Angeles ( AFP/Getty )

Following three immigration raids on Friday, ICE officials were met with backlash, and hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Los Angeles Federal Building demanding that they put a stop to their operation and set detainees “free.”

More than 100 protestors were arrested Friday before the Los Angeles Police Department dispersed the crowd.

As more protests erupted Saturday, Homan said that immigration raids would continue and suggested that people could be detained if they interfered with immigration officials.

Approximately 300 National Guard troops were dispersed over three locations in Greater Los Angeles on Sunday morning as violent clashes continued through the day.

By late Sunday evening, the LAPD said that there had been reports of looting in the city, with videos circulating online.

By Sunday evening, Trump renewed calls to “BRING IN THE TROOPS.”