Watch live: Mitch McConnell reacts to Donald Trump’s election win
Watch live as Republican leader Mitch McConnell reacts to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election win on Wednesday, 6 November.
The 45th and now 47th president of the United States is only the second person in history to serve as president in two non-consecutive terms.
The Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is holding a news conference hours after the GOP won control of the Senate, retaking the chamber for the first time in four years.
This victory gives the party major power center in Washington and a role in confirming the next president’s Cabinet, as well as any Supreme Court justice if any vacancy comes available.
Mr Trump has become the first convicted criminal to be elected president in the United States.
His win allows him to carry out his radical vision for a far more conservative country, with power concentrated in his hands.
