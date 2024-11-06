Watch: Awkward moment Badenoch confronts Lammy over Neo-Nazi Trump comment

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has confronted foreign secretary David Lammy over his previous criticism of Donald Trump following his election to US president.

Mr Lammy, has previously compared Trump to Hitler and called for his state visit to be canceled during his last presidency.

In her first PMQs as Tory leader on Wednesday (6 November), Ms Badenoch asked Mr Lammy: “The prime minister and the foreign secretary met him in September. Did the foreign secretary take that opportunity to apologise for making derogatory and scatological references, including, and I quote, ‘Trump is not only a woman-hating Neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath, he is also a profound threat to the international order’?”