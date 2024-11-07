Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Daily Show host Desi Lydic had a blistering five-word question for America after voters chose to elect the nation’s first convicted felon president – instead of its first female president.

“What the actual f**k, America?” Lydic said on Wednesday night, in lieu of Jon Stewart in the late-night show’s first episode since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

“I slept two hours last night, and I feel like s***, but here we are…

“If you’re just joining me in this waking nightmare, yesterday was Election Day. We were all hoping it would make history and boy, did it ever.”

Republicans are looking to secure a governing trifecta with the Senate flipping to a GOP majority, the Democrats trailing in the House with several races yet to call, and only two states – Arizona and Nevada – remaining undeclared in the presidential race, with Trump currently leading in both.

Trump’s re-election is set to be history-making on several accounts.

He will be the first convicted felon to become president; he is set to become the oldest incumbent in the White House; and only the second president in US history to be in office two terms non-consecutively.

Desi Lydic asked Americas a blistering question after Trump reclaimed White House ( The Daily Show/Comedy Central/YouTube )

With the president-elect yet again defying many top pollsters’ expectations, The Daily Show’s senior correspondent argued that a glass ceiling in politics means that even the most accomplished female politicians, currently, won’t be able to take the White House.

Lydic urged Americans to take a “good f***ing hard look” at themselves as she dissected Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris – and claimed that the electorate would vote for anyone but a woman.

“It’s official, America’s elected its first criminal president before electing its first female president. What a day for proud felonists,” Lydic scorned.

“We have had two qualified, accomplished women nominated for president and both times they lost to the worst man in the whole country.”

She continued: “It’s starting to feel like we’re going to get every other first before we get a first woman president. First Amish president, first Wahlberg president. Hey, there’s no rule that says a dog can’t be president. As long as its a boy dog.”

President-elect Donald Trump swept the swing states ahead of his prospective return to the White House ( AP )

Lydic also took a swipe at the media’s “blame game,” playing a montage of contradictory analysis from political pundits in the wake of Trump’s re-election.

“Honestly, I don’t really care why she lost. I care why he won,” Lydic said abruptly. “We spent so much time diagnosing Donald Trump and what his actions say about him: He’s a dictator, he’s a fascist, he’s a malignant narcissist whose blood type is fryer oil.”

Instead, Lydic pushed the blame back on to the electorate, with a scathing last address in her opening skit.

“It’s pretty clear that America is the one that needs the diagnosis, because whatever’s wrong with him, we f***ing love it,” she added.

“In this moment, Donald Trump is holding up a mirror to the American people. And it might be time to take a good fucking hard look.”