Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

While President-elect Donald Trump was sharing a Thanksgiving parody video of himself leaping out of a turkey and gyrating in front of prominent Democrats, his soon-to-be vice president decided to up the ante by posting an image of himself as “Trump’s wife.”

In a mock-up of Norman Rockwell’s famous painting “Freedom From Want,” JD Vance superimposed his face onto the matriarch serving up a Thanksgiving turkey to her family. A grinning Trump takes the place of the husband, who is standing behind a dress-clad Vance. The turkey, meanwhile, has been replaced with an electoral map of the United States showing all of the counties that voted Republican.

It didn’t take long for Vance’s Thanksgiving night tweet to spark a reaction, especially with liberals and progressives. Besides mocking the vice president-elect over how “weird” he was for posting the meme, reviving Democrats’ longstanding narrative about Vance’s behavior, observers also noted how Vance was depicting himself as Trump’s spouse.

“JD Vance posting an image of himself as Trump’s wife, and also with a map that doesn’t show people he and Trump won by one of the lowest margins in American history,” Zeteo founder and former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted.

“I’ve seen a lot of embarrassing behavior on this app, but I have never seen anything quite like this,” film executive Franklin Leonard stated .

JD Vance posts satirical image of himself portraying Donald Trump’s wife serving Thanksgiving dinner ( X (formerly Twitter) )

“Some men are born with an almost fetishistic need to be ruled and this weirdo is high key one of them,” New Republic deputy editor Jason Linkins declared .

Others were just in awe that Vance intentionally posted the picture in the first place, especially since it could be interpreted that he is portraying himself as a “trad wife” or part of a same-sex couple. “Just realized this shows Trump and Vance as a married gay couple, and Vance is the feminine one,” a liberal X account reacted.

“JD Vance posted this. He chose to be Trump’s wife lol.” comedian Gabe Sanchez added.

Of course, while the left was ridiculing Vance into oblivion, many on the right loved the future vice president’s post. X owner and Trump’s “first buddy” Elon Musk responded with his favorite emoji, the crying-laughing face.

“This is objectively the most hilarious VP we’ve ever had. LMFAO,” popular MAGA social media account Bad Hombre tweeted.

In the end, author Jennifer Erin Valent may have spoken for many people’s initial observations when they first saw Vance’s post. “I don’t even have anything pithy to say about this pure foolishness,” she wrote . “I’m just deeply sad that Americans have put utterly unserious, emotionally stunted people in charge of the very serious, world-impacting business of running our nation.”

While Vance was subjecting himself to internet mockery, Trump was sticking with his personal tradition by raging at his “haters” while celebrating the holiday.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump ranted in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

“Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American,” he added.