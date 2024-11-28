Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump is getting into the holiday spirit by keeping to his own, unique annual tradition: sharing a ranting Thanksgiving message on Truth Social.

The president-elect has a unique style when it comes to spreading holiday cheer and this year singled out the “radical left lunatics” in his note to Americans.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted on Truth Social in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

The festive message is a tone warmer than last year’s, where he unleashed on the key figures in his $454m civil fraud case, including the so-called “Racist & Incompetent” New York Attorney General Letitia James, “the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge”, “Psycho” Justice Arthur Engoron and “his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator” court clerk Alison Greenfield.

open image in gallery Donald Trump posted his traditional Thanksgiving message on Truth Social ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Last Christmas, Trump also delivered an equally scathing message to President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith: “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

The Trumps will be marking Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, their Florida residence.

On Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, Mark Zuckerberg was spotted having a meeting with the Republican at the residence.

As well as his election win, this Thanksgiving, Trump will be celebrating Smith’s announcement earlier this week that he is dropping both the 2020 election interference case and the classified documents case against him.

open image in gallery Trump is spending the holiday at Mar-a-Lago ( via REUTERS )

The decision by the federal prosecutor was announced in two separate motions, filed on Monday.

In his motion to dismiss the federal election interference case, Smith wrote that there was precedent to not bring an indictment or proceedings against a sitting president.

However, he stressed that the decision had been made due to the recommendations of the Justice Department rather than the strength of the case against the president-elect.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team has asked AG James to also drop the multimillion-dollar civil fraud penalty against him.

On Tuesday, Dr John Sauer, Trump’s attorney, said dropping the case was “necessary for the health of our Republic.”