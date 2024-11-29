Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has shared a parody video of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation featuring President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – and ending with himself leaping out of a turkey.

In the video shared on Truth Social on Thanksgiving night – hours after Trump sent a fiery Thanksgiving message to the “radical left lunatics” – the president-elect put his own spin on the iconic scene from the holiday classic.

In the amusing 35-second video, Biden’s head is superimposed onto the body of Chevy Chase, who plays Clark Griswold.

Seated around the table are several prominent Democrats, many of whom Trump railed against during his presidential campaign.

As Biden cuts into the turkey, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who is Cousin Eddie in the parody, says: “Save the neck for me, Clark.”

Harris, who is Eddie’s wife Catherine in the clip, then laughs. Throughout the campaign, Trump mocked Harris saying she “laughed like a crazy person.”

“OK, Adam,” Biden says before the clip pans to Jill Biden looking uncomfortable as Ellen Griswold, played by Beverly D’Angelo.

open image in gallery Biden’s head is superimposed onto the body of Chevy Chase, who plays Clark Griswold in the movie ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Also sat around the table are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In the memorable moment from the 1989 movie, the group looks on as Griswold tries to carve the turkey which then collapses because it’s so dry.

In Trump’s spoof version, the president-elect emerges from the carcass doing his signature dance move to the YCMA, the anthem of his campaign rallies, as the diners look on stunned.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez of New York is seen looking shocked, while Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota laughs beside her.

The video follows the president-elect’s Thanksgiving note to Americans early on Thursday morning.

open image in gallery Trump emerges from the dried-out turkey in the spoof video ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

The festive message was a tone warmer than last year’s, where he unleashed on the key figures in his $454m civil fraud case, including the so-called “Racist & Incompetent” New York Attorney General Letitia James, “the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge”, “Psycho” Justice Arthur Engoron and “his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator” court clerk Alison Greenfield.

Last Christmas, Trump also delivered an equally scathing message to President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith: “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”