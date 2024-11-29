Donald Trump is seen jumping out of Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving turkey in a spoof National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation clip.

In the parody video, posted by the President-elect on Thursday (28 November), President Biden stands at the Thanksgiving dinner table, surrounded by Democrat figures.

Biden declares “If this turkey tastes as good as it looks we are in for a treat” as he begins to carve the meat before Trump jumps out of it to his YMCA theme tune.

Trump then continues his signature dance moves, much to the disappointment of Kamala Harris, who is also a guest at the dinner table.