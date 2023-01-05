Elon Musk throws his support behind Kevin McCarthy in House speaker row

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter executive Elon Musk threw his support behind Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become speaker of the House after the California congressman failed to secure a majority of votes two days in a row.

Mr Musk and Mr McCarthy have been friends for years. He’s also been a political donor to the California Republican, giving a total of $13,000 to Mr McCarthy’s congressional campaigns.

Similarly, last year, Mr Musk spoke at Mr McCarthy’s retreat for Republicans in Wyoming last year.

As a result, the Tesla executive tweeted his support behind Mr McCarthy. Tesla was previously based in California before Mr Musk relocated the company to Texas.

Mr Musk’s support came after the House adjourned on Wednesday without Mr McCarthy securing the requisite 218 votes needed to become speaker. A group of insurgent Republicans including Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Chip Roy of Texas and Byron Donalds of Florida.

Mr Musk said last year that he would support Republicans after previously supporting Democratic campaigns and before the 2022 midterm elections, he urged people to vote Republican. But The Daily Beast reported that Mr Musk, who is a naturalized citizen, did not vote in the midterm election.

The House will convene once again today to vote on the speaker.