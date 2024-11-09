Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

CNN commentator Ana Navarro suggested that Elon Musk was taking over the title of “First Lady” from Melania Trump after he appeared in a recent Trump family photo instead of her.

Speaking on a panel on Friday, Navarro referenced a picture of the Trump family following the president-elect’s sweeping victory in the 2024 race against Harris. Most family members were present, but Melania was conspicuously absent.

Musk, however, was standing at the front right of the picture.

It comes following reports that the billionaire tech entrepreneur joined a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday – the details of which are unclear.

“I think it’s a little weird, right?” said Navarro. “I mean, Elon Musk seems to be everywhere at all times. He’s like Secretary of Everything, and at the same time, he’s like the First Lady.”

She continued: “The other day, I saw this picture of him. It was a picture of Trump with his entire family, except Melania, but Elon Musk was there.

“There’s obviously also conflicts of interest. This is somebody who has contracts with the Department of Defense. This is somebody who has Starlink. That’s a big part of what’s going on in Ukraine.

Elon Musk appeared in a Trump family photo taken shortly after Donald Trump’s sweeping victory – but Melania was absent ( KaiTrumpGolf/X )

“I find that a little weird, but as Scott [Jennings] said, they won. He gets to do whatever he wants. And if he wants Elon everywhere all the time, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Despite her absence from the family victory photo, Melania did come out in support of her husband following his win, posting on X about the former first couple’s return to the White House.

“The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom,” she wrote.

“I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security. American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore.”

Since the election victory on Tuesday, Musk has leaned into the role of one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders. Musk is seen with Trump at a campaign rally in Butler ( Getty Images )

For his part, Musk has continued to ramp up his frenzied posting on X – the social media platform which he owns – and has leaned into his role as one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders.

His inclusion on the call with Zelensky on Friday potentially reveals how highly Trump values him, and foreshadows a possible role in his administration.

Musk also weighed in to say he will continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellites – that have become pivotal to Ukrainian forces’ communications on the frontline. The billionaire had previously mocked Zelensky on social media for his attempts to fundraise for his nation’s war effort.