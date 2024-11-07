Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former First Lady Melania Trump commented publicly for the first time since her husband’s election victory.

Hours after President-Elect Donald Trump clinched enough electoral votes for a second term, Melania posted on X on Wednesday evening about the former first couple’s return to the White House.

“The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom,” she wrote. “I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security. American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore.

The post comes about an hour after Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr, posted a photo on X of “the whole squad,” which included the President-Elect, his five children, and even Elon Musk — but not Melania.

Melania joined her husband to vote on Election Day — clad with sunglasses — and also appeared alongside him, beaming, during his victory speech on Tuesday night in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Independent has reached out to a Trump campaign spokesperson for comment.

Kai Trump posted a photo of ‘the whole squad’ after Trump’s victory but Melania Trump is missing ( KaiTrumpGolfs / X )

The question of “Where’s Melania” plagued Trump’s reelection campaign.

At one point, Melania was away from the campaign trail for so long that her absence sparked “missing” posters and a “Where’s Melania?” plane banner.

She made a few notable appearances, including one recently at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City in October.

She also spoke at the Republican National Convention in July.

The former first lady recently went on a tour to promote her eponymously titled memoir. She made headlines after detailing her views on abortion, which break from her husband’s, writing: “a woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

Now that Trump is returning to the White House, a new question is in the air: Will Melania join him?

Donald Trump reacts next to his wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump, during his rally for the presidential election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6, 2024. ( REUTERS )

It’s unclear where she will be spending her time during Trump’s second term.

Insiders have suggested that the former first lady is less than enthused to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “She will have her private living apartment there, and she has her home in New York, and her home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach,” a source told Peoplethis week. “She will spend time in all of these places.”

However, when asked on Fox & Friends last month about her potential return to the White House, Melania seemed to suggest she would join her husband in Washington, DC: “I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience, much more knowledge.” She added: “I was in the White House before, so when you go in, you know exactly what to expect.”