Donald Trump embraced and thanked his “bestselling author” wife Melania as the Republican declared victory in the US election.

Trump made the declaration, despite ballots still being counted in some swing states.

Speaking at his campaign watch party in Palm Beach on Wednesday (6 November), Trump said: “I want to thank my beautiful wife Melania, First Lady, who has the number one bestselling book in the country, can you believe it?

“She has done a great job and works very hard to help people.”