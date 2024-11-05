Independent TV
Melania wears sunglasses indoors as she joins Donald Trump to vote in 2024 election
Melania Trump wore large sunglasses as she joined Republican candidate Donald Trump to vote in the 2024 presidential election at the Mandel Recreation Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday (5 November).
The former first lady stood quietly beside her husband, smiling as he praised her for her recently released memoir.
Speaking beside his wife, the former president wore a red “Make America Great Again” cap as he dismissed critics’ concerns that he would not concede the election and denied that his supporters were violent.
