Elmo chimes in to US election with advice to children

Elmo fronted an election message from Sesame Street, telling viewers to “take a deep breath” as voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, 5 November.

In footage posted on Instagram, the Sesame Street character sat quietly on a set of stairs, carrying out the children’s television programme’s advice to “escape to a place where the air is sweet.”

The programme also posted a statement on X telling viewers “It’s OK to feel anxious” accompanied by a picture of an apprehensive-looking Grover.