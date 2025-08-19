Congress plans to release Epstein files to public after it gets them on Friday: report
The House panel is expected to start receiving some of the material from the Justice Department on Friday.
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform plans to release some files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the public after receiving the material from the Department of Justice on Friday.
The panel is expected to start receiving materials it subpoenaed related to Epstein on Friday. The panel will first redact sensitive information, including victims’ identities, before it is released, a committee spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
“The Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims’ identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted. The Committee will also consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the committee would work with the Justice Department on the release, but declined to say when it could be expected.
This is a breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments