President Eric? Trump’s second son hints at a political dynasty

Eric Trump has suggested that the Trump family hasn’t ruled out seeking to establish a political dynasty, with him and other family members potentially running for office.

The second son of President Donald Trump told the Financial Times that a political career would be “easy” for family members to pursue after the end of the president’s second term in 2029.

“The real question is: ‘Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?’” Eric Trump told the paper.

“Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I’ve lived?” he asked.

“If the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it,” he added. “And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too.”

Eric Trump has indicated that other members of the Trump family may run for office ( AFP via Getty Images )

Eric Trump told the paper that he’s “wholly unimpressed by half the politicians I see.”

“I could do it very effectively,” he claimed.

When he was asked if a member of the family would launch a campaign for office in the future, he said, “I don’t know... Time will tell. But there's more people than just me.”

“The question is, do you want to do it?” said Eric Trump. “And do you want to subject the people that you love to the brutality of this system? And I’m not sure if I can answer that question yet.”

He rejected allegations of conflict of interest, saying, “If there's one family that hasn't profited off politics, it's the Trump family.”

“In fact, I would sit there and say that we [would have] had many more zeros behind our name had my father not run in the first place. The opportunity cost, the legal cost, the toll it’s taken on our family has been astronomical,” he claimed.

He went on to say that his family has spent nearly half a billion dollars “just defending ourselves from Russia shams, fake hoaxes, dirty dossiers about the unthinkable”.

The co-executive vice-president of the Trump Organization has mostly remained outside the political fray, unlike siblings Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, the latter of whom joined her father in the White House during his first term as an adviser.