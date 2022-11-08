Facebook under fire for refusing to mark election video as misleading
Twitter marked the video as being “presented out of context”
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has refused to remove or otherwise add context to a video purporting to show voter suppression against Republicans.
The misleading video was captured during the Texas primary in March, but is being shared on social media as though it occurred during Tuesday’s midterms.
Keep up with the latest election day news by following The Independent’s live blog.
In the video, a poll worker tells Republicans that they cannot vote at that location due to staffing shortages, The Washington Post reports.
“Okay, with this election you can vote in any precinct,” an unidentified poll worker says in the video, saying he doesn’t have staff at his voting centre. “You can vote Democrat but not Republican, I’m sorry.”
While the video as its been shared appears to show a poll worker turning away Republicans, the context of the encounter suggests that was not the case.
Both the poll worker and the Republicans in the video were recruiting election judges, who are required to be on-site for balloting to take place. Because the Republicans did not have an election judge in place, the site could not legally accept Republican ballots.
On Instagram, an account operated by a news organisation saying it caters to Jewish readers shared the video without any context as to its time or the nature of the counter.
Common Cause, a watchdog group, alerted Meta to the video, noting the lack of context and the fact that it could mislead voters into thinking the encounter occurred during Tuesday’s election. However, Meta told the Post that the video did not violate its policies and would not be removed or tagged with further context.
The same video circulated on Twitter, but that platform added a label for users to see that it had been "presented out of context,” per the Post. Despite that tag, at least one post sharing its misleading claims was retweeted more than 15,000 times.
The Independent has contacted Meta for further comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies