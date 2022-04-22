Fauci says judge who voided mask mandate has ‘no experience in public health’
Striking down the national mask mandate for public transportation sets a ‘dangerous precedent,’ says Dr Anthony Fauci
Dr Anthony Fauci has spoken out against a federal judge who voided a federal mask mandate, saying the ruling sets a “dangerous precedent.”
“The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations, far more than a judge with no experience in public health,” Dr Fauci told CBS News.
On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Mizelle struck down the national mask requirement for all US public transportation, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which set the mandate, had overstepped its authority. On Thursday, Dr Fauci said this was a mistake.
“I clearly disagree,” the infectious diseases expert told CBS. “I mean, those types of things should be decided as a public health issue by the public health organizations, in this case the CDC. This is a public health matter. This is not a judicial matter.”
Dr Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said the CDC would abide by the ruling of Judge Mizelle, a 35-year-old appointee of former president Donald Trump. But the CDC still recommends wearing masks on trains and airplanes, and Dr Fauci trusts its judgment more than Ms Mizelle’s.
“One of the problems that we have there is that the principle of a court overruling a public health judgment by a qualified organization, like the CDC, is disturbing in the precedent that it might send,” Dr Fauci said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
