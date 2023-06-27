Florida’s largest police union ditches Trump to endorse DeSantis

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The largest police union in Florida is breaking with former president Donald Trump to endorse the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association, which touts 30,000 members, announced that it had endorsed Mr DeSantis on Monday, giving the governor a boost. Florida FBA President John Kazanjian said in a statement that Mr DeSantis was the best choice for the union’s members.

“Now more than ever, Americans must elect the one candidate for president who has a proven track record in enhancing public safety and investing in the essential men and women who help maintain public safety every day,” he said.

“He is one of the most effective Governors in the nation and he will take his proven track record to the White House, where he will continue to have the backs of law enforcement officers and make public safety a top priority.”

The statement noted that Mr DeSantis invested $100m in police officer salaries and $20m to fight the fentanyl epidemic.

Mr DeSantis has touted his record supporting law enforcement throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. During his time as governor, he tried to entice police officers from New York and Chicago who refused the Covid-19 vaccine to come to Florida by offering them bonuses.

In addition, on the campaign trail, he’s touted the fact that while other states faced protests, damaged property and even some riots during the summer of 2020, Florida quelled protests. Last week, he told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that when he visited San Francisco, he received support from police officers.

“I had some of the left-wing San Francisco people, you know, say some nasty things to me,” he said. “But you know know what I had, Kayleigh? I had the police officers come over and shake my hand and thank me for what we’re doing in Florida because they wish that they had a commitment to law and order in the state of California.”

Most polls show that Mr Trump leads Mr DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary. Mr Trump has regularly attacked Mr DeSantis, who leads the state where Mr Trump resides, as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”