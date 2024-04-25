Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Fox News host has been called out by his own colleagues after he compared Donald Trump to King Kong and the New York courtroom for his hush money trial to a cage that the former president would “break out” of.

“They trapped him in a cage. We call it a courtroom but it’s a cage and he’s like King Kong,” Jesse Watters, who has been one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters on the channel, said during an episode of The Five. “And what happens with King Kong?” he added. “You remember. Boom! It’s not going to be good. So he’s going to bust out of this cage eventually.”

That came after Mr Watters launched into a rant about supposedly how badly the Democrats have treated Trump, who is currently on trial accused of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged bid to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels for an alleged affair Daniels says they had. Trump denies both the affair and all the charges against him.

Mr Watters’ comments echo those made by Trump, who has continued to baselessly assert that he is the victim of a Democratic-led conspiracy against him.

Democrats, Mr Watters said, feel threatened by Trump “because he can play on their turf in the Rust Belt.”

“So they have decided to stop politicking and they just want to incarcerate the guy, and they caught him,” he said, before comparing Trump to King Kong.

Jesse Watters ( Fox News )

Mr Watters went on to claim the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee was being treated like “a zoo creature” by reporters ― including MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid ―amid the intense media coverage of the proceedings.

“They are sending Maddow down there and she is looking at him like an animal. ‘Man, his hair is really orange. Look at his eyes and his lips. He is angry, he is mad, he is upset.’ Watching him—they are not providing any sort of legal analysis,” Mr Watters said.

“They’re acting like he’s a zoo creature. And what happens with King Kong?” he continued. “You remember. Boom! It’s not going to be good. So he’s going to bust out of this cage eventually. They’re not going to be able to keep him down.”

Co-host Harold Ford Jr., however, pointed out: “They killed King Kong.”

Fellow panelists Jeanine Pirro and Tyrus agreed as co-host Dana Perino laughed.

“I don’t think I saw the end of that movie,” Mr Watters then admitted, before laughing at himself.

Earlier in the week, Mr Watters claimed it is “cruel and unusual punishment” for Mr Trump to have to attend his criminal trial.

Trump is currently on trial in New York accused of paying Daniels, 45, $130,000 in October 2016 in exchange for her silence over a 2006 affair the actress claims they had.

Trump is also involved in two other criminal cases related to his alleged attempts to conspire to overturn the result of the 2020 election and another case related to retaining classified documents.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, and has slammed the legal proceedings as a “witch hunt.”