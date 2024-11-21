Fox News host Jesse Watters claims men shouldn’t wish other men ‘happy birthday’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters has claimed there is an unspoken rule among men: that they can’t wish one another “happy birthday.”

On Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday, the host claimed that he would have wished President Joe Biden a happy 82nd birthday that day, but it would break his apparent bro code.

“Primetime would wish him a happy birthday, but we have rules here: Men don’t wish men happy birthdays,” Watters said.

The conservative commentator noted that Barack Obama did send well wishes to his “friend” Biden on X, swiping that the former president “had just couped.”

Watters took to social media to expand on his remarks, claiming that President-elect Donald Trump’s election win over Vice President Kamala Harris has taken some of the heat off Biden, who was pressured to step off the Democratic ticket in July.

“Democrats are still gouging each other’s eyes out over the first @JoeBiden coup and now one Democrat is staging another... and on the Big Guy’s birthday too,” he wrote on X. “@realDonaldTrump broke the Democrats so badly that they’re not yelling at him anymore, they’re yelling at each other.”

Watters made a similar remark about his “happy birthday” rules on September 12, when he said he wouldn’t be sending birthday wishes to hisThe Five co-host Greg Gutfeld.

“I’m not wishing him a happy birthday. That would not be manly,” he said at the time on Primetime.

Fox News host Jesse Waters said that men can’t wish men happy birthday ( Fox News/X )

Despite his unwillingness to celebrate other men’s special days, Watters did manage to break his own rule last Thursday when he wished colleague Bill Hemmer a “happy birthday” on air on The Five.

In November 2017, Watters also wished his so-called doppelganger, actor David Schwimmer, “happy birthday” on X, adding “you look good bro.”

It’s not the only masculinity mandate Watters has pushed for this year.

Biden was seen enjoying an ice cream in public back in February, and the outspoken Fox News host claimed it was unmanly.

“This ice cream – you know my rule about men eating soup in public,” Watters said on his primetime show at the time. “A grown man – especially the president – should not be licking ice cream in public.”

Watters also said it’s “not a good look” when men blow on hot soup, again noting he doesn’t “think it’s manly.”

Watters has again broken his own rules, however. Following his ice cream comments, photos quickly surfaced of a smiling Watters enjoying an ice cream cone at a Jersey Shore establishment in 2019.