Joe Biden appears to wander off into Amazon rainforest after historic climate speech

Joe Biden appeared to wander off into the Amazon rainforest after making a historic speech on climate change on Sunday, 17 November.

The US president became the first leader of his country to visit the rainforest, giving a speech in which he seemed to send a warning to President-elect Donald Trump.

"I will leave my successor and my country with a strong foundation to build on if they choose to do so," Mr Biden said.

After his speech, he was filmed walking off into the greenery of the rainforest.