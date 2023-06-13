Fox News misidentifies woman at Trump arraignment as Melania

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News host John Roberts apologised to viewers during a broadcast on Tuesday afternoon after the network mistakenly misidentified a woman as Donald Trump’s wife Melania.

As the network was broadcasting a live feed of Miami, Florida where Mr Trump was arraigned in his federal indictment, they put the spotlight on a woman with long hair wearing large sunglasses.

“We have some video that we want to play out here, Melania Trump entering the courthouse just a short time ago,” Mr Roberts said.

He added: “There she is.”

The woman was later identified as former White House press aide Margo Martin.

Shortly after making the mistake, Mr Roberts apologised for the mistake.

“So we just clarify something, Byron, we thought that was Melania Trump that was arriving apparently it was not Melania so apologies for that,” Mr Roberts said.

He added: “Day like today, with some many comings and goings, its easy from a distance to mistake two people.”

Ms Martin is currently on Mr Trump’s communications team.

As the broadcast aired, people on Twitter quickly posted to correct Fox News.

“Fox, that’s Margo Martin. Sometimes referred to as ‘fake Melania,’” Ron Filipkowski wrote.

“That’s not [Melania Trump] with him, actually. It is Margo Martin, former WH press aide and currently Donald Trump’s comms team,” Kate Bennett tweeted.

Ms Trump did not attend Mr Trump’s arraignment in Miami. She was spotting around New York City on Monday, according to Daily Mail.

Ms Trump, and Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, have remained silent on social media in the days after Mr Trump was federally indicted on 37 charges related to his alleged retention of classified documents.

However, Mr Trump said earlier this week that his wife had a good attitude toward the indictment and indicated she was being supportive.

Mr Trump told Roger Stone on Sunday: “She’s a terrific person” and “She’s got an attitude that’s amazing.”

He added: “She’s hurt when the family’s hurt.”