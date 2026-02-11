Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After more than 80 years, Gallup is ending its monthly presidential approval surveys — as President Donald Trump’s ratings continue to hover at near-historic lows.

Starting in 2026, the company will no longer publish favorability and approval ratings for “individual political figures,” a spokesperson told The Independent on Wednesday.

When asked what led to this decision, and whether the White House had been in contact with Gallup, the spokesperson said: “This is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities, and is part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission.”

“We look forward to continuing to offer independent research that adheres to the highest standards of social science,” they added.

The company, headquartered in Washington, D.C., has long been one of the nation’s preeminent and most cited polling outfits. It published its first public opinion survey in 1935 — during the height of the Great Depression — and it has tracked presidential approval ratings since at least 1945.

open image in gallery Gallup will stop conducting monthly presidential approval polls after more than eight decades, the organization announced on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Trump’s last monthly approval rating, recorded in December, stood at 36 percent, which remained unchanged from November. His rating peaked at 47 percent in February 2025, The Hill reports.

His lowest-ever approval rating of 34 percent was registered in January 2021 — the month of the Capitol riot.

The record-holder for the most abysmal approval rating, however, is Harry Truman. He garnered a 22 percent rating in February 1952 — while the nation dealt with an economic turndown and the Korean War, according to Gallup.

Meanwhile, George W. Bush received the highest-ever rating of 90 percent in September 2001, following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has a long history of criticizing polling organizations ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

Trump has a long history of criticizing and dismissing polls, particularly those that indicate his support is waning.

“Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense,” the 79-year-old Republican president wrote on Truth Social last month. “As an example, all of the Anti Trump Media that covered me during the 2020 Election showed Polls that were knowingly wrong.”

“Something has to be done about Fraudulent Polling,” he added.

In December 2024, Trump also sued Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, as well as The Des Moines Register, over a poll that indicated former Vice President Kamala Harris was leading in Iowa ahead of Election Day. He dropped the federal lawsuit in June.

At times, though, Trump has promoted the findings of polls.

In October 2023, he posted an article about a Gallup survey, which found former President Joe Biden’s approval rating had tumbled to the lowest point of his presidency.