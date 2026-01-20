Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin Newsom delivered a sharp jab at world leaders “rolling over” for Donald Trump at Davos, joking that he “should have brought knee pads.”

The California Governor is well-known for sending knee pads to politicians he believes have bowed down to Trump and even sells them on his website.

Now, he says that both European and American leaders look “pathetic” for failing to challenge the president at the World Economic Forum 2026, as he openly brags about the possibility of a takeover of Greenland.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom has torn into world leaders for ‘rolling over’ for Donald Trump at this year’s World Economic Forum ( Sky News )

"I can't take this complicity of people rolling over,” Newsom raged to Sky News. “I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders. I mean handing out crowns, the Nobel prizes that are being given away. It's just pathetic.

“And I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage."

He went on to urge European leaders to change their approach to negotiations with Trump, describing the president as a “T Rex.”

“You mate with him or he devours you, one or the other, and you need to stand up to it,” he said. “They need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united."

open image in gallery The meeting in Davos is fraught with political tensions, caused by Trump’s desire to take over Greenland ( AP )

Newsom, once a Davos regular, has returned to the World Economic Forum to put pressure on the president, according to Sally Susman, a former democratic fundraiser.

"Newsom's arrival at Davos confirms his desire to be seen as the Democratic Party leader and go-to guy for world leaders wanting an alternative to President Trump," she told Business Insider.

However, this year’s event in Davos is fraught with political tensions as Europe’s relationship with the United States comes under increased strain.

In the last 24 hours, Trump has posted an A.I image of himself lecturing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

He has also said that he will slap tariffs of 200 percent on French wine and cheese, as he raged about European condemnation of his plans to take control of Greenland.

On Truth Social, Trump tore into Prime Minister Starmer over the UK’s decision to give up the Chagos Islands, despite previously giving his approval for the deal. He is now claiming that the move is an “act of total weakness.”

Meanwhile, President Von der Leyen threatened an “unflinching, united and proportional” response to Trump slapping tariffs on European countries opposed to his Greenland plan, in a barbed speech at the Davos event.