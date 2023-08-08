Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia has received subpoenas to speak before a grand jury in Fulton County this month, according to a new report.

Geoff Duncan – a sharp critic of Donald Trump’s efforts to upend Georgia’s election results – was subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, according to sources familiar with the investigation into the 2020 election interference in Georgia that were cited by CNN.

In a recent interview with CNN, Mr Duncan had committed to testifying in front of the grand jury, saying he’ll “be there to answer the facts as I know them and to continue this process of trying to discover what actually happened during that post-election period of time”.

“We can never repeat that in this country. Certainly, I never want to see that happen in my home state of Georgia, a lot of good peoples’ lives were uprooted, and a lot of people’s reputations have been soiled,” he said.

The former Republican official said he would be “willing to testify and tell the truth in as many settings as I possibly can”, when asked whether he would be willing to testify in any other related trials.

Last week, Mr Duncan likened picking Donald Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee to “peeing in your pants”.

The former Republican official attacked the ex-president in an appearance on CNN.

“Nominating Donald Trump for the Republican Party is a lot like peeing in your pants, right?” Mr Duncan said.

“It’s gonna feel good for a couple of seconds, but then you wake up and realise the realities of what you just did.”

“We’re gonna get beat in the general [election] because we picked the wrong candidate. We couldn’t get out of our own way,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Mr Duncan chose not to discuss when he might appear before the grand jury.

“I don’t want to infringe on any details of the investigation, so I’ll leave that offline and off of this commentary here. But I’m committed to telling the truth – I know a number of people are around this process.”