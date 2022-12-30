Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

George Santos tweet accusing Biden of being ‘pathological liar’ resurfaces

Congressman-elect now under multiple criminal investigations over campaign claims

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 30 December 2022 23:13
Comments

Related video: Tulsi Gabbard confronts George Santos over his multiple falsehoods

Under-fire Congressman-elect George Santos once accused Joe Biden of being a “pathological liar” in a newly resurfaced tweet.

Mr Santos is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York after admitting that he “embellished” several claims about his background, education and employment history.

Voters elected him in New York’s 3rd congressional district in November’s midterm elections, but Mr Santos has been the subject of revelations about his claims ever since.

This included alleged lies about where he went to prep school and university, companies that he claimed to work for, a false claim he was Jewish and even that his mother died during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Mr Santos, who is also being investigated by the Nassau County district attorney, himself later tweeted that his mother died in December 2016 and not September 2001.

Recommended

But last August, Mr Santos took to social media and blasted the US president with an all-caps tweet.

“BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” Mr Santos tweeted.

In an interview earlier this week, Mr Santos downplayed the claims he has previously made.

“My sins here are embellishing my résumé. I’m sorry,” he told The New York Post.

Recommended

But his claims have been ridiculed by the likes of Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York.

“George Santos is a pathological liar who’s defrauded the voters of New York state,” Mr Torres told MSNBC.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in