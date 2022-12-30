George Santos tweet accusing Biden of being ‘pathological liar’ resurfaces

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Under-fire Congressman-elect George Santos once accused Joe Biden of being a “pathological liar” in a newly resurfaced tweet.

Mr Santos is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York after admitting that he “embellished” several claims about his background, education and employment history.

Voters elected him in New York’s 3rd congressional district in November’s midterm elections, but Mr Santos has been the subject of revelations about his claims ever since.

This included alleged lies about where he went to prep school and university, companies that he claimed to work for, a false claim he was Jewish and even that his mother died during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Mr Santos, who is also being investigated by the Nassau County district attorney, himself later tweeted that his mother died in December 2016 and not September 2001.

But last August, Mr Santos took to social media and blasted the US president with an all-caps tweet.

“BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” Mr Santos tweeted.

In an interview earlier this week, Mr Santos downplayed the claims he has previously made.

“My sins here are embellishing my résumé. I’m sorry,” he told The New York Post.

But his claims have been ridiculed by the likes of Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York.

“George Santos is a pathological liar who’s defrauded the voters of New York state,” Mr Torres told MSNBC.