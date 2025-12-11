Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disgraced congressman George Santos hosted a right-wing star-studded Christmas party this week, attended by everyone from convicted fraudster Anna Delvey to ex-MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Before Wednesday’s event in Washington D.C., Santos bragged on X that the rules of entry were particularly strict.

“See you at the party, and oh, if I don’t see you, that means you didn’t work hard enough. Bye,” he joked.

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert also attended, but bouncers blocked several of her staffers from entering the party, which had been dubbed “Santos Claus” by the disgraced congressman, according to reports.

open image in gallery Disgraced congressman George Santos hosted a star-studded blowout for Christmas ( AP )

Footage of Boebert, obtained by TMZ, showed her pleading with a bouncer to allow her staff in, saying, “first of all, we’re on the list, so go ahead and look…”

She was interrupted by the bouncer, who said, “I know you’re on the list, Lauren.” He later barred her entourage from entering.

Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett told a TMZ reporter that guests who did gain entry to the blowout were given caviar, Santos-branded cookies, and access to a chocolate fountain.

Attendees were also given Borghese skincare products and a card thanking them for attending.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Santos’ closest allies, was in attendence ( Getty Images )

The bouncer was reported as being former Matt Gaetz Show producer Vish Burra by TMZ, with Burra later writing on X that being the doorman was “not for the faint of heart.”

“But all of you must understand: THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!” he added.

The guest list included everyone from former The View host Meghan McCain, Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney, and influencers Rob Smith and Jessica Reed Kraus.

Santos, the event’s host, was pardoned earlier this year by Donald Trump after being sentenced to seven years behind bars for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who urged Trump to release Santos before dramatically falling out with the president, was also among the partygoers.

open image in gallery Convicted fraudster Anna Delvey was also at the party ( Getty Images )

Another attendant was Anna Delvey, a Russian fraudster whose real name is Anna Sorokin. She was convicted of conning hotels, banks, and individuals out of thousands of dollars to fund her lavish lifestyle in New York City.

She went viral in 2022, after Netflix aired a dramatization of her life entitled Inventing Anna, which starred Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky.

Meanwhile, Boebert’s last public party earlier this year drew criticism after she dressed up in traditional Mexican attire for Halloween, while her date was dressed as an ICE agent. She was pictured carrying a sign which read: “Mexican Word of the Day: Juicy. Tell me if juicy ICE coming.”

The Independent has contacted George Santos for comment.