MTG, Anna Delvey and Lauren Boebert all threw down at George Santos’ Christmas party
Santos was not the only guest to have been on the wrong side of a jail cell, with Anna Delvey also having been convicted of fraud
Disgraced congressman George Santos hosted a right-wing star-studded Christmas party this week, attended by everyone from convicted fraudster Anna Delvey to ex-MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Before Wednesday’s event in Washington D.C., Santos bragged on X that the rules of entry were particularly strict.
“See you at the party, and oh, if I don’t see you, that means you didn’t work hard enough. Bye,” he joked.
Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert also attended, but bouncers blocked several of her staffers from entering the party, which had been dubbed “Santos Claus” by the disgraced congressman, according to reports.
Footage of Boebert, obtained by TMZ, showed her pleading with a bouncer to allow her staff in, saying, “first of all, we’re on the list, so go ahead and look…”
She was interrupted by the bouncer, who said, “I know you’re on the list, Lauren.” He later barred her entourage from entering.
Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett told a TMZ reporter that guests who did gain entry to the blowout were given caviar, Santos-branded cookies, and access to a chocolate fountain.
Attendees were also given Borghese skincare products and a card thanking them for attending.
The bouncer was reported as being former Matt Gaetz Show producer Vish Burra by TMZ, with Burra later writing on X that being the doorman was “not for the faint of heart.”
“But all of you must understand: THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!” he added.
The guest list included everyone from former The View host Meghan McCain, Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney, and influencers Rob Smith and Jessica Reed Kraus.
Santos, the event’s host, was pardoned earlier this year by Donald Trump after being sentenced to seven years behind bars for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who urged Trump to release Santos before dramatically falling out with the president, was also among the partygoers.
Another attendant was Anna Delvey, a Russian fraudster whose real name is Anna Sorokin. She was convicted of conning hotels, banks, and individuals out of thousands of dollars to fund her lavish lifestyle in New York City.
She went viral in 2022, after Netflix aired a dramatization of her life entitled Inventing Anna, which starred Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky.
Meanwhile, Boebert’s last public party earlier this year drew criticism after she dressed up in traditional Mexican attire for Halloween, while her date was dressed as an ICE agent. She was pictured carrying a sign which read: “Mexican Word of the Day: Juicy. Tell me if juicy ICE coming.”
The Independent has contacted George Santos for comment.
