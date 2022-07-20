Georgia’s six-week abortion ban will take effect without Roe v Wade, court decides

A federal appeals court has overturned a lower-court ruling and upheld Georgia’s law that ban abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant, or only about two weeks after a missed period.

The decision from a three-judge panel on 20 July cites the US Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization – which struck down Roe v Wade and revoked the constitutional right to abortion care – to declare that “no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them.”

The 11th Circuit court’s decision also rejected arguments that the law’s “personhood” statute – which asserts that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law – is constitutionally vague.

Georgia’s law – which outlaws abortion care after detection of a fetal “heartbeat”, a misleading term used by anti-abortion activists to describe embryonic electrical activity at about six weeks– only makes exceptions for rape and incest if a police report has been filed.

The court’s decision follows a legal challenge from abortion rights advocates, providers and reproductive health groups, which warned that the law – if it is allowed to stand – will place Georgia among states across the South denying legal abortion care to millions of people.

Those patients will be “forced to travel hundreds of miles to access essential health care if they have the means to do so, or forced to carry their pregnancies to term and give birth against their will,” Center for Reproductive Rights staff attorney Alice Wang said in a statement.

“Doctors will be forced to choose between providing time-sensitive, medically necessary care and risking criminal prosecution,” she said.

Kwajelyn J Jackson, executive director of Feminist Women’s Health Center, said the law’s “heaviest” impacts will fall on the state’s Black women and other marginalized groups.

“This cruel abortion ban would deny our patients the right to make decisions about their own pregnancies, bodies and futures,” she said.

This is a developing story