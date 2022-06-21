A Georgia election worker gave emotional testimony to the January 6 House Select Committee, saying during a pre-recorded deposition, “I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation”.

Election worker Ruby Freeman asked the committee, “do you know how it feels to have the President of the United States target you? The president is supposed to represent every American, not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic”.

Ms Freeman’s daughter, Shaye Moss, also worked as an election worker in Georgia during the 2020 election. Ms Moss testified in person in front of the committee during its hearing on Tuesday.

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman (AP)

