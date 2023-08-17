Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump will face yet another arraignment, this time in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was indicted on 13 charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

On Monday evening, Mr Trump was charged with violating the RICO Act as well as other charges alleging conspiracy, making false statements and filing false documents related to his combined efforts with 18 other named defendants in changing election results.

The charges stem from an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Mr Trump and his allies’ actions in the state in the days and weeks after the 2020 election.

These actions included an infamous phone call that Mr Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, in which Mr Trump asked him to “find” 11,780 votes. It also detailed a plot to install fake state electors.

Now, Mr Trump will have to add another series of court hearings for this case, including his official arraignment, to his already packed schedule.

Here’s what we know about what’s next for Mr Trump in the Georgia indictment.

When is the arraignment?

Mr Trump’s arraignment date has not been set yet.

But in a press conference on Monday evening, Ms Willis announced that arrest warrants have been issued for Mr Trump and his 18 co-defendants and gave them a deadline of 25 August at noon to surrender.

“Defendants can turn themselves in at any time,” a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

“The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

The spokesperson said that based on guidance from the district attorney’s office and the presiding judge they expect that “all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail.”

The spokesperson added that some of the arraignments may be done virtually depending on the decision of the presiding judge

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is directed to his vehicle after speaking at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair (Getty Images)

Will there be cameras in the courtroom?

Georgia law is unique in that it requires cameras be allowed in judicial proceedings so long as the judge approves it.

Mr Trump’s upcoming arraignment is likely to be televised, just as parts of Monday’s indictment were.

This will mark the first publicly available viewing of the ex-president’s slew of criminal indictments. The New York indictment and both federal indictments did not have cameras in the courtroom.

According to the law, Georgia believes televised proceedings promote “access to and understanding of court proceedings not only by the participants in them but also by the general public”.

In order for a judge to prevent cameras in the courtroom, they would need a compelling reason like a child victim or witness.

Will Trump receive a mugshot and fingerprints?

Like his previous arraignments, Mr Trump will be fingerprinted, as is customary with criminal charges.

In the past, the ex-president did not have a mugshot taken because he is considered a notable person therefore an identifying mugshot was unnecessary.

However, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told WSB-TV earlier this month that Mr Trump likely will pose for a mugshot because he will be treated like any other person.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Mr Labat said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on May 2, 2022 (AP)

Will he get bail?

More than likely, Mr Trump will be released on bail or bond of some sort.

In all his previous arraignments, the ex-president was released on a bond given his notable status.

In his most recent federal arraignment related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Mr Trump was released on an appearance bond and under strict rules.

During the ex-president’s first federal arraignment for his alleged retention of classified documents, Mr Trump signed a personal surety bond.

In April, a New York judge allowed Mr Trump to walk without bail as well.

A bond is usually set to ensure a defendant appears in court. A judge can outright deny bond which then requires the defendant to be taken into custody to await trial.