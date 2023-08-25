Donald Trump interview awkwardly cuts off after Georgia arrest

Donald Trump’s interview with Newsmax awkwardly cut out as the former president spoke to the network following his arrest in Georgia on Thursday, 24 August.

Speaking to Greg Kelly, the 77-year-old recounted being “treated very nicely” at Fulton County Jail, where he became the first and only former US president ever to have a mugshot.

Mr Trump surrendered to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

He was arrested, booked, fingerprinted, and had a mugshot taken before being released.