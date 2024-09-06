Harris raises more than double Trump’s $130m fundraising haul in August

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has raised more than double Donald Trump’s haul in August, bringing in over $300 million, according to a report.

Since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket in July, Harris has been met with a flood of donations.

That pace doesn’t seem to be slowing as the Vice President raised more than $300m this past month, two sources familiar with Harris’s fundraising numbers told NBC News, without citing an exact figure.

However it is more than double the Trump campaign’s $130m in August.

The Independent has asked the Harris campaign for more information.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania earlier this month. The Harris campaign said they’ve raised more than $540million since Harris replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket ( Getty Images )

Democrats have seen a massive surge in financial support since Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, began campaigning just weeks ago. After the Democratic National Convention, the Harris campaign reported they had raised more than $540m since Harris replaced Biden.

The campaign has used some of that money for an ad blitz, and supporting down-ballot races.

In August, the Harris–Walz campaign said they were investing more than $200m into digital advertising to reach voters through their phones and online. For nine weeks the ads will air on Hulu, Roku, YouTube, Spotify and more – mainly in battleground states.

The campaign also said they were going to spend $170m on TV ads to be aired on cable news channels.

In an effort to help down-ballot races, the campaign and Democratic National Committee said they were going to give $25m to Democratic campaigns at congressional and state levels.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign said it had approximately $295m cash on hand at the end of August, which is a slight dip from the previous month.

According to the Trump campaign, more than 98 percent of August’s donations were small amounts, under $200.

“These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said.