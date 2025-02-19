Kamala Harris signs with top talent and sports agency CAA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has signed with the Creative Arts Agency in one of her first public moves since leaving the White House.

Harris follows former President Joe Biden, who also signed with the agency just two weeks after leaving office. The Los Angeles-based agency boasts several other A-list names, including former President Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande and NBA star Devin Booker.

The agency says it will “work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives” and “expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service,” according to a statement shared with The Hill.

They will also work with Harris “in all areas, focusing on speaking engagements and publishing.”

open image in gallery Harris has signed with the same Los Angeles talent agency that represents former President Joe Biden ahead of her first TV appearance since the election. ( AP )

Harris is set to be honored with the Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards later this week. The award honors those who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.” It will be her first TV appearance since leaving office.

The former Vice President’s post-White House plans aren’t entirely clear yet, but Harris reportedly told her advisers to keep her options open for either another presidential bid or a gubernatorial run in California after losing the election.

Harris would likely be the frontrunner if she makes a bid to lead California in 2026 as Governor Gavin Newsom’s term limit approaches, according to a poll from Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill released last week.

Some 57 percent of Democratic respondents said they would support her bid, streets ahead of former Representative Katie Porter who was backed by nine percent of those asked.

But Harris hasn’t confirmed any plans to run for office again, deflecting questions about it when asked earlier this year.

“I have been home for two weeks and three days,” Harris told reporters while visiting California communities impacted by the recent wildfires. “My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them.”

open image in gallery Harris is reportedly keeping her options open for a gubernatorial bid in California, and is a huge favorite to succeed Gavin Newsom with Democrats. ( REUTERS )

When Biden re-signed with the agency after working with them from 2017 to 2020, CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett said the team is “profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” Lovett said in a statement.

“His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility,” he added.

The agency worked with Biden as he published Promise Me, Dad, a 2017 bestseller recounting the loss of his son Beau Biden to cancer.

President Donald Trump mocked his predecessor when asked for his reaction to the news earlier this month.

“You got to be kidding," Trump said, adding that Biden has “much bigger problems than that.”