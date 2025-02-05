Trump mocks Biden for signing with Hollywood talent agency: 'You got to be kidding’

Donald Trump reacted to learning that former President Joe Biden has decided to sign with a talent agency.

Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 inside the Oval Office during which Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, informed the President that Biden had signed on with Creative Arts Agency.

A few weeks after leaving the White House Biden decided to resign with his former creative agency that helped him release his 2017 memoir, 'Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose'.

Donald Trump mockingly replied, "You got to be kidding," and continued to say that Biden has "much bigger problems than that," referring to the state he left the Presidential office at the end of his term.