Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:34
Trump mocks Biden for signing with Hollywood talent agency: 'You got to be kidding’
Donald Trump reacted to learning that former President Joe Biden has decided to sign with a talent agency.
Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 inside the Oval Office during which Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, informed the President that Biden had signed on with Creative Arts Agency.
A few weeks after leaving the White House Biden decided to resign with his former creative agency that helped him release his 2017 memoir, 'Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose'.
Donald Trump mockingly replied, "You got to be kidding," and continued to say that Biden has "much bigger problems than that," referring to the state he left the Presidential office at the end of his term.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
03:34
WWE duo Pretty Deadly take us through a workout
05:17
Travel along with us on the Silk Road to Uzbekistan
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:36
Chelsea fan sniffs Enzo Fernandez's shorts on live TV
02:07
Transfer deadline day round-up from The Independent's Miguel Delaney
02:21
Mikel Arteta defends right to ‘respectful’ criticism of referees
01:26
Pep Guardiola: Haaland will control his emotions against Arsenal
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31