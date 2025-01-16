How Kamala Harris’s relationship with Joe Biden turned frosty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Relations between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have reportedly turned frosty, according to a report.

Harris has confided in close allies and family members that she is “disappointed” after Biden publicly said he still believes he could have won the 2024 election, people familiar with the conversations told the Wall Street Journal.

The vice president has reportedly “expressed deep sadness” to confidantes over the election loss to Donald Trump, coupled with Biden’s comments.

In an interview with USA Today this month, Biden was asked if he could have defeated Trump. “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling,” he said.

open image in gallery Harris has reportedly ‘expressed deep sadness’ over the election loss and Biden’s comments ( REUTERS )

The outgoing president was again asked if he regretted his decision not to run for re-election during a press conference last Friday.

“I think I would have beaten Trump, I could have beaten Trump,” he told reporters, a comment that’s reportedly irked Harris.

However, Biden did then add: “And I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump and would have beaten Trump. It wasn’t about that. I thought it was important to unify the party.”

The Journal described the relationship between the pair as “fraying” as their administration comes to a close.

Harris’s spokeswoman, Kirsten Allen, maintained the two have “developed a close working relationship as governing partners, but they have also built a strong friendship that continues today” in a statement to the newspaper.

Allen added that the friendship extended to their spouses Doug Emhoff and Jill Biden.

open image in gallery Harris spokeswoman said the pair have built a ‘strong friendship’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

The foursome sat together at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral but did not interact with each other much during the service.

Biden and Harris were pictured hugging on Wednesday following his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office.

Harris stood by Biden throughout his second run for the presidency and never caved to pressure from some in the party to publicly distance herself from him on the campaign trail.

According to aides, Harris has always been deeply loyal to Biden and was resistant to publicly doing anything that could be construed as criticizing his presidency, the Associated Press reported in October. “There is not a thing that comes to mind,” she said at the time.

Harris and her husband plan to spend their time between New York and their home in Los Angeles after she leaves office, according to reports.