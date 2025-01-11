Biden still believes he would have won election if he stood against Trump

President Joe Biden said he still believes he would have won the US election if he stood against Donald Trump.

The outgoing president was asked if he regretted his decision not to run for reelection during a press conference on Friday (10 January).

Biden said: “I think I would have beaten Trump, I could have beaten Trump.

“And I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump and would have beaten Trump. It wasn’t about that. I thought it was important to unify the party.”