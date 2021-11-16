Hillary Clinton mocks Steve Bannon: ‘You know who hasn’t been indicted’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton trolled Steve Bannon for his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena requesting testimony and evidence concerning the 6 January insurrection.

Jennifer Hayden tweeted on 12 November: “You know who is not going to jail and has never been indicted for anything? Hope you have a great weekend Hillary Clinton.”

“Thanks, it was quite restful,” the former top US diplomat responded.

The former New York senator and first lady has become a prolific presence on Twitter and has gained attention in the past for her jabs on the platform.

As soon as it became clear that the Democrats would take the Senate following two run-off elections in Georgia in January, Ms Clinton tweeted “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell” to note the Republican’s demotion from leading the majority.

In the middle of her 2016 presidential campaign battle with then-candidate Donald Trump, she tweeted: “Delete your account.”

She returned to the tweet almost five years later when Mr Trump was suspended from Twitter after the 6 January Capitol riot, simply adding a checkmark to the tweet.

Ms Clinton’s use of a private email during her time as secretary of state haunted her during the 2016 campaign. The story stayed in the news because of an FBI investigation into the emails.

Mr Trump beat Ms Clinton in the 2016 election shortly after then-FBI Director James Comey reopened the investigation.

When Mr Comey tweeted in August of 2020, “We need more women in office. VP and Virginia governor are good next steps”, Ms Clinton simply responded with a gif of herself from Between Two Ferns, the mock talk show.

Critics of Mr Comey, including Ms Clinton, have partly blamed her 2016 loss on the renewed focus on the email investigation, which found that the secretary shouldn’t be criminally charged.

In October 2019, she tweeted a letter mocking Mr Trump, whom she called a “corrupt human tornado” around the same time.