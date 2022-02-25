Hillary Clinton has blamed Donald Trump for “giving aid and comfort” to President Vladimir Putin, after the former US president called him a “genius” just days before Russia declared war on Ukraine.

The former secretary of state told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday that the US and “what’s left of the Republican party” need to stand up against people within their own country who are showing support for “an enemy of freedom and democracy”.

She warned that Mr Trump “plays right into the ambitions” of both Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping “to undermine democracy” and “literally divide and conquer the West without ever invading us”.

“We have to also make sure that within our own country we are calling out those people who are giving aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin, who are talking about what a genius he is, what a smart move it is, who are unfortunately being broadcast by Russian media, not only inside Russia, but in Europe to demonstrate the division within our own country,” she said.

“The national security emergency for democracy starts here at home where we have to be much more united in the face of what is a very real threat from Putin and his imperialistic ambitions.”

Her comments come after Mr Trump sparked outrage for calling Mr Putin a “genius” and “a guy who’s very savvy” that knows “very, very well”.

On Tuesday - just over 24 hours before Russia first invaded and as Western leaders were implementing a first raft of sanctions to try to deter an attack - Mr Trump heaped praise on the Russian president.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’” he said when Mr Putin recognized the two Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states in a move to send Russian troops over Ukraine’s border.

“Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.”

Following Thursday’s invasion, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have all spoken out to condemn Mr Putin.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump, who was impeached for withholding military aid from Ukraine, has refused to condemn the Russian president.

Instead, in a statement on Thursday, he claimed that the “deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened” if he was still in office.

Ms Clinton called the situation “heartbreaking” and “dangerous” and warned that such rhetoric is playing to the hands of the likes of Mr Putin “by setting us against each other”.

“This is heartbreaking, but it’s also dangerous, and I think it’s time for what’s left of the Republican Party that has any common sense not just to say, OK, go help defend Ukraine against Putin, but to stand against those people in politics and government, in the media and elsewhere in our own country who are literally giving aid and comfort to an enemy of freedom and democracy," she said.

“It can’t continue because it plays right into the ambitions of not just Putin, but also President Xi [Jinping] of China to undermine democracy, to literally divide and conquer the West without ever invading us, but by setting us against each other.”

Ms Clinton went on to say that the US had a bipartisan agreement after World War II “that we would stand with people who loved freedom like we do ... and against oppression and death”.