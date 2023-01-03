House votes to adjourn until Wednesday as Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid flounders
House Republican leader hopes to cling on to leadership role
Kevin McCarthy is in the wildnerness as the House voted suddenly to adjourn Tuesday evening without reaching a consensus over who should serve as the chamber’s speaker.
Three rounds of voting concluded on Tuesday without a clear winner; Democrat Hakeem Jeffries was in the lead, thanks to a GOP split, but short of the 218 votes needed to secure the gavel. Mr McCarthy is set to make another attempt to win over conservatives in his party and secure the role on Wednesday, while far-right members of his party are clearly hoping a consensus will build around an alternative, such as Ohio’s Congressman Jim Jordan.
The House moved by voice vote to adjourn for the evening just after 5pm. Mr McCarthy had only seen his support chip away as the hours passed Tuesday, making it hard to chart a path to his victory going forward.
More follows...
