Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether it’s roadtripping with a quick Buc-ee’s detour or driving down the highway with a Harley, House members have found creative ways to beat the travel chaos at airports to reach Washington, D.C., in time for a vote to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Seven Senate Democrats and an independent who caucuses with the party broke ranks to vote with all but one Republican lawmaker on a short-term funding bill Monday. Now the bill has passed through the upper chamber, it will go to the House for a vote, which is expected on Wednesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana told members on Monday to begin returning the D.C. in anticipation of flight disruptions that have wreaked havoc on travelers amid the shutdown. Johnson has been criticized for sending lawmakers home when the government closed.

A few House members have taken the opportunity to show off their rides and road snacks as they head back to the Capitol with Representative Derrick Van Orden, a Wisconsin Republican, revving his motorcycle engine in a social media video.

“Guess who’s driving 951.8 miles from Wisconsin to DC on a Harley-Davidson,” Van Orden's press office wrote on X Tuesday evening.

open image in gallery House members, including Rep. Derrick Van Orden, have found creative ways to beat the travel chaos at airports to reach Washington, D.C., in time for a vote to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ( Derrick Van Orden's Press Office via X )

Van Orden did admit in another X post that “it will be a bit chilly” riding 16 hours on his Harley in November.

GOP Congressmen Rick Crawford of Arkansas and Trent Kelly of Mississippi carpooled, showing off their pit stop at the fan-favorite gas station and convenience store chain, Buc-ee’s.

“Quick stop in Crossville, TN at the always reliable Buc-ee’s with my friend @RepTrentKelly as we head back to D.C. to end the Democrat shutdown. 8 more hours to go!” Crawford wrote on X Tuesday afternoon alongside some photos of the two filling up their gas tank, and presumably their stomachs.

open image in gallery Rep. Trent Kelly of Mississippi pictured at the gas station and convenience store chain, Buc-ee’s ( Rick Crawford via X )

open image in gallery Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas pumping gas at Buc-ee’s ( Rick Crawford via X )

But for the millions of Americans who take to the skies every day, many of their travels haven’t been as joy-filled.

On Tuesday alone, nearly 1,260 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled, and nearly 3,780 more were delayed, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently announced a 10 percent flight reduction at 40 major airports across the U.S. amid the shutdown.

More flights have gradually been nixed since last Friday, with major airlines canceling 6 percent of their flights Tuesday. Reuters reported that flight reductions will reach 8 percent on Thursday before hitting the 10 percent federal mandate on Friday.

open image in gallery Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently announced a 10 percent flight reduction at 40 major airports across the U.S. amid the shutdown ( Eric Lee/Getty Images )

Throughout the shutdown, which is currently on day 42, Democrats demanded an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to prevent tens of millions of Americans’ health insurance premiums from skyrocketing in 2026.

But the burdens that came with the shutdown, including the travel chaos and defunding of the popular food assistance program SNAP, were too much for the rogue group of senators who sided with Republicans to open the government.

The funding bill that the House will soon vote on does not include an extension of the healthcare subsidies, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota did promise to hold a vote on ACA funding in December. House Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to do the same.

Even when the shutdown ends, flight disruptions will continue for a time, according to an airline trade group that represents carriers such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

“Airlines’ reduced flight schedules cannot immediately bounce back to full capacity right after the government reopens. It will take time, and there will be residual effects for days,” Airlines for America said in a statement on Monday.