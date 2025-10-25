Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is seeking to keep damaging information in the Epstein files from reaching the public, according to former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

During an interview this week on Substack with journalist Tommy Christopher, Biden said he had “no insider information whatsoever” to support his theory, but believed it was “silly” to think the administration wasn’t running political cover of some kind.

“The simplest explanation in this instance seems to be, whether its about him or whether its people that he is protecting, is that they’re clearly not releasing what they’re not releasing to protect someone,” Biden said when asked about the administration’s reticence to release more materials related to the late sex criminal and former Trump friend.

“All of his supporters have gone from calling it the biggest cover-up in the history of the world to a Democratic hoax!” he added elsewhere in the interview.

President Trump has strongly denied any wrongdoing associated with Epstein and has said the two former friends later ceased contact.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden argues the Trump administration is declining to release more Epstein files to protect someone ( Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube )

The saga around Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 awaiting a federal sex trafficking trial, has simmered throughout the Trump administration.

On the campaign trail and then in the White House, Trump figures said repeatedly they would conduct major releases of Epstein-related files. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi went so far as to say Epstein’s alleged client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

Since then, the pace of information has angered both Republicans and Democratic critics of the administration alike, especially following a July memo from the FBI and Justice Department that concluded there was in fact no “client list” and further Epstein-related disclosures and investigations were not warranted.

In response to a congressional investigation, the Justice Department has released some files, including mostly public information, and the Epstein estate turned over an unredacted version of the financier’s infamous “birthday book,” which contains a sexually suggestive letter Trump allegedly sent him in 2003. (The president has claimed the letter is a fake.)

open image in gallery The Trump administration has face widespread criticism for failing to match its past promises to release more files relating to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein ( Reuters )

A bipartisan group of representatives in the House is attempting to force a vote on requiring further disclosures, but that effort has been paused by the ongoing government shutdown.

Democrats in the House have accused the DOJ of “continued disregard” of subpoenas related to the probe.

Outside of the slow pace of releases, critics have taken issue with other irregularities around the government’s handling of the Epstein scandal, including Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected transfer to a low-security Texas prison weeks after she was interviewed by a top DOJ official.

Trump officials have defended their handling of the Epstein files.

FBI Director Kash Patel last month testified that court orders and a past federal plea deal between prosecutors and Epstein were in part stopping officials from releasing more information.

“I’m not going to break the law to satisfy your curiosity,” Patel told lawmakers.